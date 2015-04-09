Glavan makes statement on decision to run for Biloxi mayor

Acting Biloxi Mayor Kenny Glavan released a statement Thursday regarding his decision to run in the special mayoral election on April 28. He also announced a press conference will be held Friday at the Four Points by Sheraton on Highway 90 at 10:30 a.m.

“My decision to run for mayor was made after much soul searching by family and an outpouring of support from friends based on the work I have done thus far,” Glavan said in the statement. “I was taught hard work equals success working in our family business with my father serving the fishermen of Biloxi at an early age. My subsequent 27 year career in tourism dedicating a commitment to build Biloxi's reputation as a TOURISM DESTINATION is paramount.”

In a Wednesday night phone conversation, Glavan told WLOX he could not comment on whether or not he will step down as acting mayor.

Other council members said Glavan told them he expects to resign as acting mayor next week. Glavan has not confirmed those claims.

