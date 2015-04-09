Gulfport police searching for shooting suspect

Gulfport police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a shooting suspect. According to authorities, an unidentified 23-year-old man arrived at Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was unable to provide information due to the severity of his injuries. However, police later learned that the shooting happened on the 1500 block of 20th Street.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at (228)868-5959 or call Crime Stoppers at (877)787-5898.

