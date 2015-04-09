GA doctor indicted on 40 counts in South MS pill ring case - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

GA doctor indicted on 40 counts in South MS pill ring case

Dr. Sanjay Sinha (Photo source: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Dept.) Dr. Sanjay Sinha (Photo source: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Dept.)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

A federal grand jury has slapped more charges onto an indictment alleging a Georgia doctor operated a prescription pill ring in South Mississippi.

According to court documents, Dr. Sanjay Sinha, 49, now faces 40 felony charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Sinha is accused of selling oxycodone, hydrocodone and clonazepam prescriptions to patients he and others solicited at Gulf Coast casinos between 2008 and 2012. He was previously only facing 17 charges.

Sinha's attorney, G. Morgan Holder, claims the new charges were brought up last month after his client refused to accept a plea deal and then asked the court for more time to prepare his case.

Two other men have already pleaded guilty for the roles they played in the pill ring.

Sinha was arrested in March of 2014. He is currently out of jail on pretrial release.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Accused pill mill doc could face new charges

    Accused pill mill doc could face new charges

    Friday, April 3 2015 6:41 PM EDT2015-04-03 22:41:54 GMT
    Friday, April 3 2015 7:18 PM EDT2015-04-03 23:18:56 GMT
    The Atlanta doctor accused of writing illegal prescriptions to South Mississippians could be slapped with more charges. According to court documents, the government plans to present 25 new counts against Dr. Sanjay Sinha to a grand jury next week.More >>
    The Atlanta doctor accused of writing illegal prescriptions to South Mississippians could be slapped with more charges. According to court documents, the government plans to present 25 new counts against Dr. Sanjay Sinha to a grand jury next week.More >>

