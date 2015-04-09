Devin Booker announces intention to enter NBA draft

University of Kentucky freshman and Moss Point High School graduate Devin Booker announced Thursday he will enter this year's NBA draft.

Booker was surrounded by six of his teammates, who also declared for the draft, and Head Coach John Calipari when he made the announcement.

Booker, a 6'6”, 206 pound guard, played on a Wildcats team that went undefeated in the regular season and made it to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Wisconsin Badgers, 71-64. Booker scored six points in 19 minutes of play in that game.

In his time at Moss Point High, Booker scored a school record 2,518 career points. He was also selected as a McDonald's All-American.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.