Resource fair aims to improve lives of Moss Point residents

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

For years, many have referenced the City of Moss Point as a "diamond in the rough." Thursday, local leaders say the city got a nice "polish" to be that diamond.

Through a community development grant, the city is able to allocate funds to organizations that help build a sustainable, viable community for citizens. In honor of the 41st year of community development block grants, Moss Point hosted its first resource fair.

Director of Community Development Cathy Keeton said the city needs fairs like this, because it allows citizens to come to one centralized location and have access to the resources that are available to them in the community.

“All they have to do is come in, go around, stop and shop and get all the information they need in order to live a fuller life,” Keeton said.

Raechell Thomas currently gets temporary assistance for her family, also known as TANF. She says she heard about the different resources available for low to moderate income families through Keeton.

“Of course I was instantly excited, because it was the opportunity to not only to be able to be self-sufficient, but to be able to further myself with the City of Moss Point,” Thomas said.

She says taking the time to get educated about what was available for her has remarkably improved her life, and she says she couldn't be any happier.

“It's starting my life over again,” Thomas said smiling and sighing with relief. “I'm extremely grateful that I was given the opportunity to be able to do so, and again, so many people don't even know about the resources that are available, and they don't understand that TANF is not a lifestyle. It's an opportunity, and it's a temporary opportunity. That's what it's meant for, and that's the part that I'm taking advantage of, the temporary opportunity to be able to stand on my feet and to provide for myself and my children.”

This year, the community development grant provided $99,396 to the City of Moss Point.

