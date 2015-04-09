Time running out to purchase St. Jude Dream Home tickets

Time is running out to purchase a ticket if you want to win this year's St. Jude Dream Home. The drawing is this Sunday on WLOX-ABC.

One lucky ticket holder will win a $450,000 home in the Malpass West subdivision in Biloxi.

St. Jude Dream Home tickets are $100 each. You can purchase one by calling 1-800-206-2263. Tickets are limited and they are selling fast.

