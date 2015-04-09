Biloxi boat ramp to close for dredging project

We have just received word that a Biloxi boat launch will soon close for maintenance dredging.

Harrison County Engineer Tech Andy Moseley said the Parker's Creek Boat Ramp off East Oaklawn Road will be closed for the dredging project starting Monday, April 20. He expects the ramp to remain closed on weekdays through mid-June.

He said the ramp will be closed Monday through Friday evening, but it will be open for public use Friday nights through Sunday.

