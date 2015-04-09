OS Public Works Director will retire July 1

Ocean Springs Public Works Director Andre Kaufman just announced he will be retiring from that position on July 1. Johnny Groue will take on the day-to-day responsibilities of the Public Works Department starting today, according to a statement made by Kaufman.

In that statement, Kaufman cites a stressful work environment and an unpleasant experience for his family as his reasons for retiring.

“These last few years, while I love my job, have not been a pleasant experience for me and my family,” said Kaufman.

He said the city's board of aldermen has asked him to dedicate his last few months on the job to moving capital projects forward.

Just days ago, the board of aldermen elected to let Kaufman keep his job following a recent suspension surrounding a situation involving scrap metal delivered to his department. It took the board nearly five hours in executive session to reach that decision.

Kaufman originally announced he would retire June 30.

Here is the full statement Kaufman sent to WLOX News:

As of today, I filed for my retirement effective July 1, 2015. It is something I have looked forward to for a long time and will most certainly enjoy a less stressful environment. These last few years, while I love my job, have not been a pleasant experience for me and my family. At this time, Johnny Groue will assume the day to day responsibilities of Public Works. The Board of Aldermen has asked that I devote my last three months to moving Capital Projects along.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to all of you and emphasize that I will always remember the outstanding working relationships we developed and nurtured. I would especially like to commend and thank the men and women of Public Works, the majority of whom have worked tirelessly to better our City and serve its citizens.

I have and will always make Ocean Springs my home and will be readily available to assist this City in any way. As we go forward, if I can be helpful to any one of you, please do not hesitate to call on me.

