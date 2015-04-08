Bryant: New MGCCC facility will bring much needed nursing jobs to MS

Gov. Phil Bryant says Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will play a vital role in helping to ease the state's shortage of nurses.

Today, Bryant helped break ground on MGCCC's new $12 million Nursing and Simulation Center. The complex will be built on Highway 67 in the Tradition area of Harrison County.

College officials say the center will provide cutting edge training that will double the number of graduates receiving associates degrees from the nursing program. Bryant said those students will go on to four year colleges, and then out to serve Mississippi communities where they are very much needed.

“This nursing school will do a number of things for the State of Mississippi, particularly South Mississippi. It's going to provide jobs but also healthcare professionals,” said Bryant. “We've got to get more healthcare professionals into our hospitals, into our rural areas, and these are nurses that will stay here in Mississippi and contribute. They will be able to take this degree and go straight to William Carey or straight to the University of Southern Mississippi, and that partnership is the beginning of a medical city here at Traditions.”

