Jackson Co. hospitals receive recognition for patient safety

Two hospitals in Jackson County just received national recognition for their quality care. The Women's Choice Award has recognized Singing River Hospital and Ocean Springs Hospital as two of this year's America's Best Hospitals for Patient Safety According to Women.

Hospital officials say this is one of the only evidence-based awards based on their documented performance actions regarding patient safety and what women say they want from a hospital.

They say a hospital's surgical outcomes, test result errors as well as infections are also looked at before the Women's Choice Award stamps its seal of recommendation.

"We are very committed to providing top notch quality care for our community, and I think what everything that has been heard in the community about the health system, I think this is just another recognition to show that regardless of what is going on, our staff, our physicians, our people that work in this hospital day in and day out provide the best care they possibly can," said Director of Surgical Services Shannon Barlow.

This is the first time either of the hospitals have received this award.

