Dolan Avenue reopen after repairs

A long-running drainage project in Gulfport is finally complete. Crews were paving Dolan Avenue on Tuesday to prepare it for striping.

As we previously reported, rusty, leaking pipes caused large sinkholes to form along the road. Since last September, crews have been installing concrete pipes from Highway 90 to just past the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.

The city spent $150,000 on the drainage project. Harrison County pitched in $30,000 to cover the paving.

The road is now open.

