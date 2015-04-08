Brooks Hall gets the starting call on the mound for the Shuckers

When the Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos hook-up at Bayfront Stadium in Pensacola, 6-5, righthander Brooks Hall will make the Opening Night start on the mound.



Hall posted a 2-1 record with a 2.77 ERA in five starts last season in Double-A. He'll be making his second straight Opening Night starting assignment with the Brewers' Double-A affiliate. On April 3, 2014 Hall started for the Huntsville Stars and allowed two runs on six hits in 4.0 innings in Jacksonville's 3-1 win.



Hall is hoping to bounce back after missing most of the 2014 season with right elbow irritation.



He made two starts for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League and posted a 1-0 record with a 3.38 ERA in eight games. Hall was added to Milwaukee's major league 40-man roster on November 20, 2014.



Following Thursday's game, the Shuckers and Blue Wahoos will continue the series in Pensacola Friday through Monday.



WLOX will have live coverage of the Shuckers inaugural game Thursday at 5:00, 6:00 and 6:30.



