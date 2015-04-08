Moss Point creates Community Development Advisory Committee to help revitalize city

The committee is made up of residents, business owners, bankers and even a funeral home director. (Photo source: WLOX)

People who live and work in Moss Point will now have a bigger impact on ways their communities can be revitalized. It is all part of the city's newly created Community Development Advisory Committee. The group's first meeting was held Wednesday at the local city hall building.

Florestine McGehee has lived in Moss Point for 40 years and loves her city, but she would like to see the area improve.

"I think Moss Point can be much better than it has been, and I don't mind participating in helping in the communities. I will also like to involve my neighborhoods to do the same thing," said McGehee.

William "Buddy" Odom works as a Vice President for Singing River Federal Credit Union in Moss Point and owns rental property in the area.

"I want to see this city change and evolve. I think we have such great resources with the water ways and such an opportunity for the city to develop," Odom said.

Both McGehee and Odom are part of a new, 10 member Moss Point Community Development Advisory Committee to give the city a makeover.

"We have people from the banking community. We have someone there from cleaning services. We have someone from a funeral home, so we have a pretty diverse group of people, real estate," said Cathy Keeton, Community Development Director.

This committee will be a voice for the public. It's a job Keeton said won't be easy.

"To advise the community development office how we can best spend community development block grant funds and other funds to make the greatest impact in the Moss Point communities," said Keeton.

Keeton said the group's major focus this year will be on ways to revitalize East Moss Point, which is known to many as the Kreole Community.

"Our police response time can be greatly improved with a police substation out there. We can do small business, parks, playgrounds. We can bring in small, light industrial developments. We can have educational facilities. We can continue to improve. Right now, all of that is lacking, and it is kind of rundown now. There are houses that need to rehabbed. A lot of businesses have left," said Keeton.

The committee volunteers are confident with their help, Moss Point will be an even better place to live, work and play.

Appointments to the volunteer Community Development Advisory Committee are for two and three year terms. The next meeting will be held at Moss Point's City Hall on May 7, at 9 a.m. It's open to the public.

