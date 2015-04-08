Biloxi mayoral candidate field expands to 10

The field of candidates running for mayor in Biloxi now includes 10 hopefuls. Wednesday, it was announced that Biloxi councilman and acting Mayor Kenny Glavan and local business owner David Bull have qualified to run. Wednesday was the final day to qualify for the mayor's race.Bull and Glavan join an already crowded field that includes Victor Ainsworth, Cono Caranna, Andrew "FoFo" Gillich, Felix Gines, Dixie Newman, Pat Morris, Windy Swetman, and Paul Tisdale.

At this time, it's unclear if Glavan intends to step down as acting mayor now that he is running in the election.

An announcement for a special council meeting to select a new acting mayor was sent out shortly after he qualified to run, but it was canceled just moments later.

Glavan reached out to us by phone just a little while ago. He told us he's trying to organize a press conference in the next few days, at which time, we'll likely find out if he intends to step down or stay on as acting mayor.

He says at this time, he couldn't comment on whether he would step down.

We'll update you as the story continues to develop.

April 28, is the day voters head to the polls to choose their new mayor.