Car crashes into City Vapor and E-Cig store in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Car crashes into City Vapor and E-Cig store in Gulfport

The owner of City Vapor and E-Cig says this car crashed into his business around 3 Wednesday afternoon. (Photo source: WLOX News) The owner of City Vapor and E-Cig says this car crashed into his business around 3 Wednesday afternoon. (Photo source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

It was a scary situation for the owner of City Vapor and E-Cig and a customer after a car ended up in the building Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the owner, Norm Decker, around 3 p.m., a Nissan 350Z crashed into his Gulfport business. Decker says he was assisting a customer at that time. 

"The car wound up four feet from where we were standing. If we didn't move, we would have both gotten hit," Decker said.

Witnesses say the driver of the vehicle was headed south on Highway 49 and was hit by another vehicle. That caused the driver to lose control and end up in the building. However, that has not yet been confirmed by Gulfport police.

Decker says no one in his store was injured. His store has only been open for three months.

