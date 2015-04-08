Moss Point Community Development Advisory Committee holds first - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point Community Development Advisory Committee holds first meeting

The committee is made up of residents, business owners, bankers and even a funeral home director. (Photo source: WLOX) The committee is made up of residents, business owners, bankers and even a funeral home director. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Moss Point is making sure those who live and work in the city have more of a voice in helping to improve their community. The city has formed a Community Development Advisory Committee, and the first meeting was held today at city hall.

City leaders say the goal of the new group is to provide input and advice to the community development staff members as they create a revitalization plan for the city, especially in the East Moss Point area where there are a lot of dilapidated homes and crime infested neighborhoods.

Patrice Clark will have more on this story later today on WLOX News and on WLOX.com.

