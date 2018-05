Moss Point Community Development Advisory Committee holds first meeting

Moss Point is making sure those who live and work in the city have more of a voice in helping to improve their community. The city has formed a Community Development Advisory Committee, and the first meeting was held today at city hall.The committee is made up of residents, business owners, bankers and even a funeral home director.City leaders say the goal of the new group is to provide input and advice to the community development staff members as they create a revitalization plan for the city, especially in the East Moss Point area where there are a lot of dilapidated homes and crime infested neighborhoods.Patrice Clark will have more on this story later today on WLOX News and on WLOX.com