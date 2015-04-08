Motorcycle wreck slows I-10 traffic eastbound near I-110

A man on a motorcycle took a nasty spill on the on ramp from Interstate 110 north to Interstate 10 east late Wednesday morning when he hit a construction barrel and laid the bike over.

D'Iberville Deputy Police Chief Clay Jones tells us the man's injuries are non-life threatening.

Eastbound traffic in the area may be moving slowly as crews work to clear the scene.

