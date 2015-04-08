Joel's Blog: Severe weather possible Friday

We're several days into the month of April and almost three weeks into the spring season, but our weather has remained relatively quiet. Sure, we've seen our share of rainfall here and there. However, it has been a slow start to the severe weather season here in South Mississippi.

Unfortunately, that may be coming to an end as we approach the end of the work week. Over the past several days, we've been watching a developing storm system over the Great Plains. Luckily for us, we have the benefit of watching this system develop days in advance before it gets to us.

So, what is happening?

The warm, humid conditions we will be experiencing in South Mississippi over the next few days are just one of the ingredients that will come together to create a dangerous setup in the plains.

Also in the mix is warm, dry air from Mexico and cool, dry air from Canada. The combination of these three air masses will create a severe weather scenario that will eventually work its way southward over the next couple of days.

Thankfully, it will lose some of its strength before it gets to us. However, it is the most significant threat of severe weather we've seen this season. As the low over Texas and Oklahoma pushes southward, the cooler air behind it will tap into the warm, moist air out ahead of it. This could lead to severe thunderstorms for parts of our area.

Here's a look at the area highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for Friday. The main threat will be strong, damaging winds and small hail. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out from South Alabama to Central Texas.

If that wasn't enough, this front is now expected to stall out along the Gulf Coast. This will leave us with the threat of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Although the storms Saturday and Sunday are not expected to be as severe, we may be faced with flash flooding as these storms may track over the same areas over and over again.

Right now, the storms are expected to arrive sometime Friday afternoon, lingering into the early evening with showers continuing into the weekend.

