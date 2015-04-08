Officials: Bay St. Louis Bridge reopened, no explosives found

Hancock County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Don Bass tells us the all clear has been given at the Bay St. Louis Bridge, and the span is once again open to traffic.

The bridge was closed down for more than an hour Wednesday morning as officials with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Marine Resources searched the bridge for explosives after a suspicious letter was found by local authorities.

Sheriff's deputies say someone left the note in a girl's bathroom at the Silver Slipper Casino. The note said the Bay St. Louis Bridge would explode, and it was dated April 8, 2015, according to authorities.

Investigators are reviewing security footage from the casino in hopes of identifying a suspect.

