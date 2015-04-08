Family of Pass Christian murder victim speaks out - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Family of Pass Christian murder victim speaks out

Bruce Robinson, Jr. (Photo source: Robinson family) Bruce Robinson, Jr. (Photo source: Robinson family)
Alexander Joseph Dedeaux III (Photo source: Harrison County Jail Docket) Alexander Joseph Dedeaux III (Photo source: Harrison County Jail Docket)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

A suspect is behind bars, charged with the shooting death of a Pass Christian man on Good Friday. Pass Christian police arrested 20-year-old Alexander Joseph Dedeaux III for the murder of 21-year-old Bruce Robinson, Jr. It was news the victim's family has waited days to hear.

“If you know the feeling, you know what I'm feeling. If you don't, I'm hurt. I'm crushed. It was a piece of me that will always be gone," said Bruce Robinson, Sr.

The elder Robinson spoke out for the first time about the loss of his son. Police say the 21-year-old was shot to death in the yard of a vacant house on West Railroad Street.

"The way he passed and the way he died, it's horrible," said the victim's great aunt.

"You wouldn't want nobody in your family to be murdered the way he was murdered," said the victim's aunt, Michelle Robinson.

She admits her nephew had a troubled past. In fact, he was recently released from jail, but family members says he wanted to change.

"True enough, he had been in trouble, but everybody had their ups and downs. He had started changing. He had proposed to his girlfriend, Paige. He was going to get his GED. He started going to church with her. She got him to go to church. It's a hurting feeling," said Michelle.

She said on Monday, her nephew was set to start a job training program to become a pipe fitter.

"He didn't deserve it, regardless of what he did. He was changing his life for the better, and his fiance was helping him. He was a loving, a caring father to his daughter," said Bruce.

Funeral services for Bruce Robinson, Jr. will be held Thursday in Gulfport.

We hope to learn about the circumstances surrounding the murder case from Pass Christian police Wednesday.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly