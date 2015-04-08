Family of Pass Christian murder victim speaks out

A suspect is behind bars, charged with the shooting death of a Pass Christian man on Good Friday. Pass Christian police arrested 20-year-old Alexander Joseph Dedeaux III for the murder of 21-year-old Bruce Robinson, Jr. It was news the victim's family has waited days to hear.

“If you know the feeling, you know what I'm feeling. If you don't, I'm hurt. I'm crushed. It was a piece of me that will always be gone," said Bruce Robinson, Sr.

The elder Robinson spoke out for the first time about the loss of his son. Police say the 21-year-old was shot to death in the yard of a vacant house on West Railroad Street.

"The way he passed and the way he died, it's horrible," said the victim's great aunt.

"You wouldn't want nobody in your family to be murdered the way he was murdered," said the victim's aunt, Michelle Robinson.

She admits her nephew had a troubled past. In fact, he was recently released from jail, but family members says he wanted to change.

"True enough, he had been in trouble, but everybody had their ups and downs. He had started changing. He had proposed to his girlfriend, Paige. He was going to get his GED. He started going to church with her. She got him to go to church. It's a hurting feeling," said Michelle.

She said on Monday, her nephew was set to start a job training program to become a pipe fitter.

"He didn't deserve it, regardless of what he did. He was changing his life for the better, and his fiance was helping him. He was a loving, a caring father to his daughter," said Bruce.

Funeral services for Bruce Robinson, Jr. will be held Thursday in Gulfport.

We hope to learn about the circumstances surrounding the murder case from Pass Christian police Wednesday.

