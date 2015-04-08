Gulfport beat Hattiesburg 2-0 Tuesday night despite getting only - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport beat Hattiesburg 2-0 Tuesday night despite getting only one hit

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - 6-2 junior pitcher Alex Nelms came up just four hits and tossed eight strikeouts to post the win for the Admirals.

Hattiesburg pitcher Joseph Gray also had a great game on the mound.  In fact, the Admirals were limited to only one hit and strike out five times.  

So how did Gulfport post the victory?

It began with pitching from Nelms and very good fielding by the Admirals.  In the top of third inning, Orien Bailey bunted a teammate to second base, getting Hattiesburg in scoring position.

Kendall McGee popped a single into center field and the Hattiesburg base runner on second didn't hesitate and he took off for home plate.  Admirals center fielder Travis McNett made a perfect throw to home plate.  Gulfport catcher Nate Spears applied the tag and the runner was out and Hattiesburg was denied the go-ahead run in a scoreless game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, following a walk and a couple of errors, Gulfport had the bases loaded when Admirals pitcher Alex Nelms stepped-up to the plate.

Nelms hit a hard grounder to the Hattiesburg shortstop.  The ball zipped under his glove and two Admirals, Matt Favre and Blake Appell would race home giving Gulfport a 2-0 advantage.

That's all the Admirals needed in posting the win.  

Nelms said, "My defense played behind me despite those three errors.  We made the plays we needed to and that's all you need to have.  Since the beginning of the year I knew this team was special and I think we can definitely do something"

Admirals head coach Jamie McMahon stated, "We tell our guys all the time, pitching, play defense, find a way to score.  We've had a lot of close games 3-2, 2-1, whatever it might be but as long as we can find a way to score and keep pitching and play defense like we do, we'll be OK."

Gulfport improves to 6-2 in the Region 7-6A standings while Hattiesburg dropped to 5-5.  

Harrison Central beat Hancock 3-2 to stay ahead of the Admirals improving to 7-2 in the region race.

