LSU rolled over New Orleans 11-2

LSU bats came back alive Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. The Tigers (28-5) banged out 14 hits in LSU's 11-2 win over the UNO Privateers (11-21).



Chris Chinea, Kade Scivicque and Chris Sciambra each had three hits. Sciambra drove in a career-high four runs, including a three-run home run in the 7th inning.



Klye Bouman was pitching well through 4.1 innings and gave up only three hits. After he ran into some trouble, Russell Reynolds got the call and pitched well in relief.



LSU entertains Northwestern State (17-14) 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Box.



