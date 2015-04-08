Memphis used the long ball to beat Mississippi State 7-1

A very good Memphis baseball team used two home runs to pull away from Mississippi State in the Tigers three-run third inning at AutoZone Park in Memphis.



Kane Barrow doubled and Tucker Tubbs ripped his fifth home run of the year and Chris Carrier belted his fourth home run on the season with a solo shot over the left field wall.



Bulldogs starter Austin Sexton (3-3) worked 6.2 innings, allowed seven hits and four runs, with three walks and two strikeouts. Sexton suffered the loss. Trevor Fitts relieved Sexton and did well to get the Bulldogs out of the seventh inning. Fitts gave up a two-run triple off the bat of Brandon Montgomery in the eighth inning and gave up another run on an error.



MSU head coach John Cohen said, "Austin pitched well but we had trouble keeping the ball in the ballpark. If you take that part away from his game, he's had a great year. The first couple of times through the lineup, we didn't take good at-bats. After that, I thought we did."



Memphis improved to 21-8 on the season while the Bulldogs dropped to 21-14.



