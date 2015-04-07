Southern Miss completes sweep of Ole Miss

A wild pitch proved to be the difference Tuesday night for Southern Miss. Matt Durst was on third base in the top of the seventh and raced home on a Drake Robison wild pitch. He was the third of five Ole Miss pitchers.



The Golden Eagles (18-11-1) won their sixth-straight and ninth out of the last 10 games against the Rebels (16-17). Southern Miss knocked-off Ole Miss 5-1 in Hattiesburg on March 4.



Taylor Braley ripped a double into the left center field gap that scored the games first run in the top of the first inning. There would be five lead changes in the game. The Golden Eagles had 13 hits in the game, including three from Tim Lynch, and two each from Braley, Matt Durst and Michael Sterling.



Ole Miss trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning when Colby Bortles singled through the left side of the infield that plated Connor Cloyd.



In the bottom of the fifth, Sikes Orvis drove the ball into the left center field gap for a two-run double and the Rebels led 5-4.



Southern Miss tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on Dylan Burdeaux's RBI single.



Kirk McCarty, the fourth of five Southern Miss pitchers, allowed just one walk over 2 2/3 innings to post the win.



