Southern Miss completes sweep of Ole Miss - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Southern Miss completes sweep of Ole Miss

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
PEARL, MS (WLOX) - A wild pitch proved to be the difference Tuesday night for Southern Miss.  Matt Durst was on third base in the top of the seventh and raced home on a Drake Robison wild pitch.  He was the third of five Ole Miss pitchers. 

The Golden Eagles (18-11-1) won their sixth-straight and ninth out of the last 10 games against the Rebels (16-17). Southern Miss knocked-off Ole Miss 5-1 in Hattiesburg on March 4.

Taylor Braley ripped a double into the left center field gap that scored the games first run in the top of the first inning.  There would be five lead changes in the game.  The Golden Eagles had 13 hits in the game, including three from Tim Lynch, and two each from Braley, Matt Durst and Michael Sterling.

Ole Miss trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning when Colby Bortles singled through the left side of the infield that plated Connor Cloyd.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sikes Orvis drove the ball into the left center field gap for a two-run double and the Rebels led 5-4.

Southern Miss tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on Dylan Burdeaux's RBI single.

Kirk McCarty, the fourth of five Southern Miss pitchers, allowed just one walk over 2 2/3 innings to post the win.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly