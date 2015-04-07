UPDATE: Sunday's fatal accident in Gautier

Authorities say Daniel Tewksbury died in this accident in Gautier on Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Jackson County Coroner's officer confirmed Tuesday, that the victim of a fatal accident on Sunday, Daniel Tewksbury of Ocean Springs, died due to multiple blunt force trauma and injuries.

The 38-year-old died when his truck crashed Easter morning on Gautier-Vancleave Road near Indian Point.

Gautier police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.