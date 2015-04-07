New traffic lights will be installed on Pass Road in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New traffic lights will be installed on Pass Road in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport plans to install all new traffic lights on Pass Road between Debuys Road and the Seabee Base. The city council approved funding for the engineering for the project Tuesday.

Officials say the 18 new lights will have upgraded software that will be synchronized to work together with the lights on Highway 49 and Highway 90 to improve traffic flow. 

Officials say Gulfport's portion is $110,000 of the $554,000 project.  Work is expected to start around the end of the year. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

