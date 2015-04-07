Coast Guard to remove large hazard from shore of MS Sound

Officials confirm this dredge pontoon washed ashore on the Mississippi Sound in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority Director Chuck Loftis confirmed to WLOX a pontoon that holds dredge pipe is beached along the shoreline of the Mississippi Sound.

Loftis said that pontoon came from the dredging operation at the Port of Gulfport.

"We noticed it Monday. So we contacted the Coast Guard and they said that in two to three days it would be removed," Loftis said.

Loftis said the Coast Guard is in charge of removing the object because it poses a threat to boat traffic.

The dredge pontoon is located just west of the Island View Casino in Gulfport. The public is asked to stay away from the object.

