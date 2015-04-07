Pass man arrested for Good Friday murder

As the investigation into a fatal shooting in Pass Christian continues, residents around the crime scene are still in shock.

Pass Christian residents still in shock after Friday's murder

A Pass Christian man was arrested Tuesday for the Good Friday shooting death of Bruce Robinson, Jr, 21, of Hattiesburg.

Alexander Joseph Dedeaux III, 20, is charged with murder. He's being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Robinson was found dead in a yard on West Railroad Street Friday evening. He had been shot multiple times.

