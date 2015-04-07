WLOX Editorial: Point Sur research will be valuable to South Mississippi

The acquisition of a research vessel by Southern Miss is good news for the University and the Mississippi Gulf Coast region. The Point Sur, a 135 foot research vessel now makes the port of Gulfport its home base.

Marine research in the Gulf of Mexico now and in years to come is extremely important in the Gulf. We need research and monitoring to continue on the effects of the 2010 BP Oil Disaster.

We are glad that the University of Southern Mississippi stepped up and accepted responsibility for the Point Sur. The research that will come from the scientists who use its on board labs to help monitor the lingering effects of the BP Oil Spill and a variety of other ecosystem studies is extremely valuable.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

