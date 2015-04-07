WLOX Editorial: Time is running out to help St. Jude and have a chance to win a Dream Home

WLOX is proud to be a part of the annual St Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Coming up Sunday, someone who bought a $100 dollar ticket will win the $450,000 dollar home.

We invite you to join us for the broadcast of the drawing for the home and some other very nice prizes, Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on WLOX ABC. You will also learn a lot more about St Jude's hospital; a hospital for healing children and a hospital whose services are free to the children. No child is ever charged because of money raised from fund raising efforts like the Dream Home Giveaway.

If you haven't bought your ticket, there is still time to call 1-800-206-2266 to purchase a ticket and you could win a home. But the real winners here are the children who are treated every day at St Jude's hospital because of fundraising efforts like this.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com,

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

