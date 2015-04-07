Deadline to run for mayor is Wednesday

The deadline to submit paperwork to run for Biloxi mayor is April 8. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Wednesday, April 7 is the deadline for those interested in running for Biloxi mayor. Anyone interested in running must file paperwork by 5 p.m. to be a candidate in the upcoming special election on April 28.

So far, there are eight candidates in the running.

The candidates include: Victor Ainsworth, Cono Caranna, "FoFo" Gilich, Felix Gines, Pat Morris, Dixie Newman, "Windy" Swetman and Paul Tisdale.

Polls open Tuesday, April 28 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If a runoff is necessary it will be held May 12.

