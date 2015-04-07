Building that houses nonprofits celebrates 5 years

A ribbon cutting celebrates the 5th anniversary since the Knight Nonprofit Center finished renovation and “officially” opened for business. (Photo source: Knight Nonprofit Center)

On Tuesday, the Knight Nonprofit Center (KNPC) held its fifth anniversary celebration with an open house. Businesses and other nonprofits were able to check out the KNPC and see what it has to offer.

Almost 30 various nonprofit organizations operate at the KNPC. Officials say though only nonprofits have office space in the building, all organizations and businesses from the community can use the facility.

According to KNPC Executive Director Shelby Fox, Regions Bank, Hancock Bank and Community Bank have a banquet room or meeting space under their name.

“The Center is not only home to many nonprofit organizations, but we encourage and welcome the business community to take advantage of our event and meeting spaces,” said Shelby Fox, the center's executive director.

