Exploration vessel docks at Port of Gulfport to prep for research

In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...