11 injured in rollover accident on I-10

Jackson County Emergency Services Director Earl Etheridge tells WLOX News 11 people were injured when an SUV pulling a U-Haul trailer flipped on Interstate 10 shortly after noon Tuesday.

Etheridge said the accident happened near exit 57 in the eastbound lanes.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Benjamin Seibert said a Dodge Durango was pulling the trailer when it hit the median, over corrected and flipped over. He said all 11 people were inside the SUV, and two were ejected.

Seibert said all 11 occupants were taken to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.