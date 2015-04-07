Man arrested in Oregon confesses to robbing Ocean Springs bank l - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man arrested in Oregon confesses to robbing Ocean Springs bank last year

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
A man arrested in Oregon is telling police there he's responsible for robbing banks in five states, including the Hancock Bank on Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.) A man arrested in Oregon is telling police there he's responsible for robbing banks in five states, including the Hancock Bank on Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)
Surveillance video from inside the bank on May 23, 2014 shows the robber wearing dreadlocks and a hat. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.) Surveillance video from inside the bank on May 23, 2014 shows the robber wearing dreadlocks and a hat. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)
(Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.) (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)
(Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.) (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

A man arrested in Oregon is telling police there he's responsible for robbing banks in five states, including the Hancock Bank on Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs.

William Mitchell was recently arrested at a recycling center in Grant Pass, Oregon. Mitchell, who is from Magnolia, Mississippi, told investigators he had committed bank robberies in New Hampshire, Florida, California, Washington, and Mississippi. The robbery in Ocean Springs happened almost a year ago, on May 23, 2014. Surveillance video from inside the bank shows the robber wearing dreadlocks and a hat.

Ocean Springs Police and federal authorities are investigating Mitchell's claim. For now, he's being held by the FBI western district in Seattle.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

