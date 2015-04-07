United Way honors South Mississippi volunteers, companies for $1.1M raised

Tuesday morning, many of the companies and volunteers who contributed to the success of the United Way of South Mississippi 2014 fundraising campaign were honored at the LIVE UNITED Breakfast at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. (Photo source: WLOX)

The United Way of South Mississippi's 2014 fundraising campaign raised more than $1.1 million in 2014, thanks to nearly 150 local companies in Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River and Stone Counties. Many companies offered payroll deduction to their employees as a way to support UWSM's work in the areas of education, income, and health.

Tuesday morning, many of the companies and volunteers who contributed to the campaign's success were honored at the LIVE UNITED Breakfast at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

Community Impact Awards were presented to 28th Street Elementary School for their partnership with the UWSM. United Way was able to connect community volunteers with the school's Summer reading program and in-school volunteer program to help strengthens students' reading.

The Marketing Award was presented to Lynn Frisby, for continued support to improve UWSM's marketing efforts.

Campaign Awards were presented to the following:

2014 Leading the Way Award was presented to companies who had the largest increase in Leadership Givers (donors who gave over $500):

Mississippi Power Company

Balch & Bingham, LLP

2014 Breakthrough Award was presented to companies who had the largest increase in campaign participation:

KBR

Southgroup Insurance – Gulf Coast

2014 Over-the-Top Award was presented to companies with the largest percentage increase in dollar amount pledged:

Garden Park Medical Center

Bay Motor Winding

2014 Spirit Award was presented to companies whose campaigns embodied creativity and enthusiasm. From community wide pet photo contests to supporting UWSM's summer book drive these companies embody the LIVE UNITED Spirit:

WLOX

Hard Rock Casino

2014 Trailblazer Award was presented to DuPont. The DuPont team spearheaded a plant-wide United Way campaign, appropriately named "United DeLisle." The campaign engaged all contractors at the DeLisle plant, which is comprised of more than seven different companies.

2014 Employee Campaign Manager of the Year was presented to individuals who went above and beyond to organize and run an educational, exciting, employee campaign!

Biloxi Regional Medical Center – Emily Burke

Jodi Trosclair – Harrison County School District

The annual President's Award recipient is Micah Necaise, The First. This is the highest award for an individual. Micah is honored for his service on the Board of Directors and his continuous support to further United Way's mission in South Mississippi.

The annual LIVE UNITED award recipients are SABIC and Harrah's Gulf Coast. Both organizations went above and beyond during their campaign and embody the LIVE UNITED spirit by actively giving, advocating, and volunteering.

To find out more about United Way of South Mississippi, or to find ways you can volunteer, visit www.unitedwaysm.org

