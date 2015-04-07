Job fair today in Biloxi

There will be a job fair in Biloxi Tuesday. It's the Spring Southern Region Military and Civilian Job Fair.

It begins at 7 a.m. at the Biloxi Civic Center. That's located at 578 Howard Avenue. The fair is open until 2 p.m.

More than 45 companies have positions available that you can get information on at the job fair.

Click here for a full list of the companies that will be at the fair.

