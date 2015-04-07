New Lorraine Road bridge project to begin Tuesday

A long awaited project will begin Tuesday on a highly traveled bridge in Harrison County. A ground breaking ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. for the new Lorraine Road bridge over the Biloxi River.

This project has been discussed for about 10 years now. In 2013, the bridge was closed to traffic for four months because of safety concerns. Though it was reopened after a few minor repairs, such as replacing guard rails, the long term solution was to build a new bridge and that's what is about to happen.

In January, Harrison County supervisors accepted a $7.5 million bid from L&A Contracting to build the new bridge. The cost of the new span will be split between Harrison County and the cities of Gulfport and Biloxi.

The new bridge will be built just south of the old bridge. Construction will take about a year and a half to complete.

