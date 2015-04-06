OS public works director will keep his job

?Ocean Springs Public Works director, Andre Kaufman, will keep his job. This decision comes after the Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen went into executive session for nearly five hours during a special meeting Monday night.



Ocean Springs Public Works Director, Andre Kaufman, will keep his job. That decision comes after the Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen went into executive session for nearly five hours during a special meeting Monday night.



Kaufman's attorney, Dustin Thomas, made a statement after the meeting saying his client will return to work on Tuesday. Kaufman was suspended last month.



Sources told WLOX News Kaufman's suspension had to do with scrap metal. People who deliver scrap metal to the Public Works Department leave it there to be disposed of. The scrap metal is then sold to fund other projects for the department. This, apparently, has been done without the knowledge of city government.



Kaufman is expected to retire on June 30, 2015.



