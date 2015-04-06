St. Stanislaus poised to make serious run at Class 4A State Baseball Title

Head coach Mark Logan has a rock-solid pitching staff with two mainstays....senior Jonathan Artigues and junior Greer Holston. Artigues has rung up 5 wins and no losses with a point-9-1 earned run average.



Artigues said. "Greer and myself are starting most of our games but we're got a bunch of guys, Noah Nicaud, has put in a lot of innings for us...Nick Allen, Luke Bradley. Pretty much across the board we have a lot of guys who can go in and throw strikes and compete. And that's exactly what we aim to do as a pitching staff is to compete and wins games."



Nine days ago Artigues, who inked a baseball scholarship with Tulane, pitched a no-hitter against Moss Point.



"Just threw like I normally do...compete and tried to win the game. It just happened, "stated Artigues.



Junior Greer Holston has the size at 6-4, 215 pounds to not only become a college standout, major league scouts continue to keep a close eye on the Ole Miss commitment. He's 4-0 with a 1.04 earned run average.



Holston said, "In the three years that I've been here this is the best team we've had. My freshman year we made it to South State. We got swept. It was hard. Last year we went to the second-round and we got swept. This year we're so hungry for a state championship. That's the way to go and we're going to win it."



The Rockachaws come up with timely hits and when you combine pitching, hitting and excellent fielding, St. Stanislaus has what it takes to vie for the 4A State title.



"They've been there and they know what it feels like not to make it, "said head coach Mark Logan. "That's been a goal of there since...to make it back."



The Rockachaws are 6 and 0 in the Region 8-4A standings.



