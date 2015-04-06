Authorities still searching for Vancleave girl - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Authorities still searching for Vancleave girl

Destiny McLemore never came home after attending a party in Mobile, AL on March 20. (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office) Destiny McLemore never came home after attending a party in Mobile, AL on March 20. (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

Authorities are still searching for 16-year-old Destiny McLemore. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Cherie Ward, her department is continuing to work with Alabama authorities to find the Vancleave teen, whose last known location was at a birthday party in Mobile, Alabama on March 20. 

She is believed to be with her 17-year-old boyfriend Ryan Blake Holmes. McLemore has blue eyes, blonde hair, is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Since reports of her missing, Ward said the sheriff's office has received numerous tips.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you may call the sheriff's department at 228-763-3159.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

