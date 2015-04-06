Red Cross to open new location in Gulfport

On Friday, the American Red Cross of Southeast Mississippi will open its new location at 612 East Pass Road in Gulfport. State, city and county leaders will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

This new location in Gulfport replaces the old location in Biloxi.

“The Red Cross has a long history of service in Biloxi, Gulfport and the coastal communities,” said Joshua Joachim, chief administrative officer for American Red Cross, Mississippi and Louisiana Regions. “We are excited to be able to have a strong and visible local presence, allowing us to provide our humanitarian services to those in need, while welcoming volunteers and visitors to an improved facility,” said Joachim.

That location will house volunteers and staff that will provide support preparedness and disaster response, service to armed forces, health and safety services and training programs, blood services and administrative support services.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting.

For more details about the ribbon cutting call 228-896-4511. For Red Cross services, click redcross.org/mississippi.

