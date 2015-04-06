Road closure in Pascagoula to last four weeks

School Avenue from Market Street to roughly 150 feet west will be closed starting Monday, April 6. The closure is necessary so crews can replace a pump and modify the wet well at the School Avenue Lift Station in Pascagoula.

The road will be closed for four weeks.

Drivers are asked to access School Avenue from Canty Street, Pascagoula Street, Bilbo Street and Testament Street. If you have any questions regarding this closure call the Pascagoula Engineering Department at 228-372-6835.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.