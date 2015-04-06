Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to be a tourist at home

The Biloxi-Bay Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to be tourists at home. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The Biloxi-Bay Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to be tourists at home. The chamber is offering free tours to members so they can learn about all the attractions and enjoy the things South Mississippi has to offer.

The trolley tour stops at the visitor's center, lighthouse, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center and several other places before ending with a boat ride.

"You tend to forget, 'Hey, I can be a tourist right here,'" said Biloxi-Bay Chamber Executive Director Tina Ross. "People spend lots of money to come down here, to spend their vacation time, and I think it's important for locals to take that into consideration when they are planning their weekend or a staycation. Invite their family and friends down. They can be the tour guides for their company that's coming to town."

The first tour coming up is April 15. To learn more or to reserve your spot on the tour, call The Biloxi-Bay Chamber at 228-435-6149.

