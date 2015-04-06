Dredging project completed at Port of Gulfport

A huge dredging project at the Port of Gulfport came to an end Monday. The work started last September.

A contractor has been dredging the east and west side berths for the port. The company had a separate contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the turning basin and navigation channel.

The dredging allows the port to have full, authorized depth at 36 feet for the first time since 2009.

