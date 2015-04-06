Woman wanted for allegedly cashing fake checks

Police are looking for 22-year-old Chasity Osborney Cousan after she allegedly cashed fake checks at a check cashing business on March 24.

According to Gulfport police, Cousan cashed fraudulent checks at Ferguson's Check Cashing on Pass Road. Investigators were able to determine Cousan as a suspect in the case.

She has been entered on NCIC as wanted. Cousan is wanted on a charge of uttering forgery. She is described as a black woman, 5'4", 245 pounds with long black hair.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.

