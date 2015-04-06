Authorities searching for suspect in armed robbery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Authorities searching for suspect in armed robbery

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Gulfport police are looking for this man they say robbed a Kangaroo gas station in Gulfport on Easter Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX News) Gulfport police are looking for this man they say robbed a Kangaroo gas station in Gulfport on Easter Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The search is on for a man Gulfport police said robbed the Kangaroo gas station at the 10000 block of Highway 49 on Easter Sunday around 4:30 a.m. According to Sgt. Damon McDaniel, a man walked into the store with a mask and a some type of tool.

McDaniel said that man then struck the cashier and asked for money from the register. That's when the cashier reportedly fled to the bathroom and the suspect allegedly walked behind the counter and took money from the cashier's purse.

The suspect then left the gas station on foot in an unknown direction. McDaniel said the cashier had to be transported to the hospital after being attacked by the suspect.

Surveillance video captured the robbery unfold, McDaniel said. The suspect is described as a black man, medium to heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark, multi-colored shoes.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or MS Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

You can text CSTIP plus, your message to 274637 (CRIMES) to submit a tip.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

