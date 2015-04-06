Gulfport police need help cracking armed robbery case

Gulfport police are asking for your help to crack an armed robbery case. Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said the suspect robbed the Family Dollar store on Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard around 9:18 p.m. Saturday.

He said the suspect, described as a black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans, black shoes, gloves and a bandana over his face, walked into the store, pulled a handgun on the cashier and demanded money.

After getting the cash, the suspect fled the scene. McDaniel said this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright WLOX 2015. All rights reserved.