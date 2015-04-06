PRCC instructor honored with excellence award

A Pearl River Community College English instructor received a prestigious award at the League for Innovation in the Community College Conference last month in Boston.

Honors English instructor Dr. Terri Smith Ruckel was honored with the John and Suanne Roueche Excellence Award for her outstanding contributions and leadership at the community college.

She was the only award recipient from Mississippi.

“Receiving this award is one of the most significant achievements of my career,” Ruckel said. “The underlying philosophy in my teaching comes from a fundamentally optimistic view. I see each student as capable of success.”

The League for Innovation in the Community College is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving as a catalyst for the community college movement. PRCC joins more than 800 other community colleges in the organization's League Alliance.

