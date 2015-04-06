Beachfront hotels sold out for spring break

Thousands of spring breakers are expected to descend on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this weekend, and coast hotels and motels are already booked solid. (Photo source: WLOX)

Desk clerks at several coast hotels say this spring break event is now becoming one of the biggest weekends of the year for them. (Photo source: WLOX)

At the Ramada Limited on Biloxi Beach, the phone stays busy. Trying to find a room here this weekend may be a tall order. Sharnette Blandburg is the front desk manager.

“We're actually overbooked. We can't wait for all the out of towners to come out and enjoy the show that we have for spring break, and we're just ready to have some fun,” Blandburg said.

It's the same story at the EconoLodge. When spring breakers come here, they leave with a good impression, according to desk clerk Debbie Allen.

“They enjoy the Coast and the different events that are going on, and things going on at the coliseum. Also, our beaches, of course,” Allen said.

At the Super 8, the computer screen tells the story. Red numbers mean there's no room at the inn. Sal Nazarali is the general manager.

“We're expecting a huge crowd. We're still getting a lot of phone calls. People are still looking for some rooms, and we're hoping to have a very good spring break this year,” Nazarali explained.

A full house means a lot of work. Wendy Lonnborg is the manager at the Edgewater Inn.

“Oh yes. It's busy. Housekeepers are hopping. The front desk and the phones won't stop ringing, so it's great,” said Lonnborg.

At the towering South Beach Hotel, the good times began early, according to marketing manager Kaylie Bacon.

“We've been booked up for about a month now. Typically, for this weekend, we book up about 30 days in advance. It does book up very, very quickly. We only have 99 rooms at the hotel, so they go very fast,” Bacon explained.

Up until several years ago, when the first spring break came to the Gulf Coast, April was typically one of the slowest months of the year for the hotel and motel industry.

Since spring break is here, that has changed. That is great for the bottom line for Nazarali and others.

"April is kind of slower than March, so this event is very big. I must say, it's one of the biggest events that we've seen in the last few years,” said Nazarali.

Big and hopefully brighter than this cloudy Monday.

Even hotels north of the beachfront and along Interstate 10 are reporting brisk business for the upcoming weekend.

